Swiggy SteppinOut's Founder Safdhar Adoor joins VRO Hospitality

Safdhar Adoor, the founder and director of Swiggy SteppinOut, has joined VRO Hospitality, F&B fine dining chain, as co-founder and director.
Safdhar is an experienced entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Safdhar co-founded SteppinOut, an event management company that offers experiences to people, in 2014, and saw the successful acquisition of it twice in a span of just two years, first in 2020 by Dineout, a division of Times Internet, and again subsequently in 2022 by Swiggy.
Safdhar's addition will bolster VRO's leadership at a time when the group is aggressively chasing expansion and growth in newer markets. The Bengaluru-headquartered group has already expanded in newer markets like Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ooty in the last 12-18 months as it prepares to become a pan-India brand. Safdhar will be tasked to increase the entertainment quotient across VRO Hospitality’s brands and craft specially curated events to offer a superlative experience to connoisseurs.
"We are delighted to have Safdhar in the fold at a critical juncture for VRO Hospitality," said Dawn Thomas, CEO & Co-Founder of VRO Hospitality. "We are in the middle of an aggressive expansion plan across key markets of the country aimed at growth and profitability. Being an integral part of VRO Hospitality, Safdhar's addition in the leadership will provide us with strategic guidance towards that direction.”
Sharath Rice, director and co-founder, VRO Hospitality added, “We are extremely excited to have Safdhar back in VRO. His role as a key strategic thinker will bolster our growth roadmap as we move into newer markets with our aggressive expansion plan.”
"I am extremely excited to be back in VRO Hospitality at a time when the group is looking at an exciting phase ahead," said Safdhar. "Leading the group's journey on road to growth and profitability will be an exciting task for me as we explore new markets and newer revenue models."
VRO Hospitality owns some lounges and restaurants across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ooty. Some of their brands include Badmaash Lounge, Mirage, Plan B, Taki Taki & Cafe Noir. VRO is on an expansion drive nationally and internationally with brands such as Badmaash, Cafe Noir and Taki Taki being the pioneers in pitching the VRO flag in uncharted territories.