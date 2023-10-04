Swiggy SteppinOut's Founder Safdhar Adoor joins VRO Hospitality

"We are delighted to have Safdhar in the fold at a critical juncture for VRO Hospitality," said Dawn Thomas, CEO & Co-Founder of VRO Hospitality. "We are in the middle of an aggressive expansion plan across key markets of the country aimed at growth and profitability. Being an integral part of VRO Hospitality, Safdhar's addition in the leadership will provide us with strategic guidance towards that direction.”