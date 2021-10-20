Swiggy's Creative Director Shikha Gupta moves on to join a Fintech startup

She has joined Slice as Creative Head.
Swiggy's Creative Director, Shikha Gupta has recently moved on from the food company to join Slice, a fintech startup. She has joined as creative head. The appointment was announced by Shikha on her LinkedIn profile. She joined Swiggy in December 2017 as General Manager - Creative. Prior to that, she was with Urban Ladder as content manager.
An Arts graduate from Christ University, Bangalore, in the past she has also worked with Rediffusion-Y&R as creative partner, Thinxworks, Rezonant Design and grey Worldwide in the past