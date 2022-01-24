Swiggy's Marketing Director Umesh Krishna moves on

He was with the food delivery giant for more than 4 years.
Umesh Krishna, Swiggy's director of marketing has decided to move on from the company. He announced this move on his LinkedIn post.
His next stint is not known yet. Prior to Swiggy, he was the marketing manager at Ola Cabs for 2 years. Besided, being a marketer he is also a fitness coach, freelancing with American Council On Exercise.
A postgradaute in Business Administration and Management, General from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Umesh is a 360-degree marketer with experience spanning digital strategy, performance marketing, brand management, and media buying. In the past, he has also worked with Bajaj Auto & Mahindra & Mahindra.