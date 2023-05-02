Swiggy's Saurabh Nath joins Perfetti Van Melle as Associate Director

Previously, at Swiggy, he worked as Head Of Brand Marketing.
Perfetti Van Melle has recently appointed Saurabh Nath as associate director. He joins the FMCG company from the online food delivery platform, Swiggy after working as head of brand marketing for around a year. At Swiggy, he was working across Swiggy Masterbrand and Delivery business. Nath posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to this, Nath worked with the D2C nutrition brand, Oziva as head of marketing. In the past, Saurabh also had stints with Ola Foods, Ola, Kellogg Company and Kimberly Clark.