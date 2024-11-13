Swiggy’s Sharad Gupta joins GoKwik as Senior Director - Products

GoKwik, an eCommerce enabler, has onboarded Sharad Gupta as senior director, products. With over a decade of experience, Sharad will lead GoKwik’s custom checkout vertical to improve digital shopping and support brand growth in India's eCommerce sector.His strategic role will focus on enhancing and scaling solutions that simplify the checkout and payment journey for shoppers across diverse eCommerce platforms.

Before joining GoKwik, Sharad held roles at Swiggy, Dineout, and Paytm. At Swiggy, he led a partnership with IRCTC to expand food delivery for train passengers. At Dineout, he focused on customer loyalty, engagement, and product innovation, and at Paytm, he worked on strengthening customer support infrastructure. His background in product strategy and consumer experience aligns with GoKwik’s goals.

Commenting on the new addition, Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO of GoKwik, stated, “Having Sharad join our team is a significant step towards becoming deeply platform agnostic. We believe that every eCommerce brand should be able to provide a smooth, fast, and secure checkout experience regardless of the platform they are present in. That’s what Sharad is going to drive. Sharad’s expertise in building impactful products makes him an ideal leader to drive our checkout solutions forward. We’re excited about the potential his leadership brings in shaping GoKwik’s growth and increasing the value we deliver to our partner brands.”

Sharad Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “What excites me most about joining GoKwik is the team’s passion for making digital commerce easy and seamless for everyone. The eCommerce space in India is booming, with brands actively seeking innovative, frictionless ways to engage directly with consumers. GoKwik is at the forefront of this shift, setting new standards for a smooth, hassle-free shopping experience that keeps customers returning. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s redefining the online shopping landscape and championing the future of eCommerce in such a meaningful way.”