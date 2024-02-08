Swiggy's Sneha John joins Pincode as director of brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sneha was associated with Swiggy for more than 6 years.
Pincode, a new-age, hyper-local shopping app built on ONDC platform, has appointed Sneha John as director of brand.
Prior to this, Sneha has worked with Swiggy as director of marketing. She joined the company in 2017. She has also worked with The Hindu as senior marketing manager, HT Media Group as senior manager of media marketing.
Sneha is an engineering graduate from VIT. She completed her post graduation in marketing from ISB, Hyderabad.