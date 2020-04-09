Swiggy’s vice president consumer insights Ruchira Jain moves on

She’s now self-employed as an independent insights and marketing strategy consultant.
Ruchira Jain, who worked with Swiggy as vice president consumer insights between June 2019 and April 2020, has moved on. She’s now self-employed as an independent insights and marketing strategy consultant.
In her prior stint, Jain worked with PepsiCo for over 11 years, handling different roles over the tenure. She worked as the director, beverages and PO1 insights for almost two and half years at PepsiCo before joining Swiggy. She’s also worked with Doxus, Nielsen and Ipsos Insights in the past.