Swiss Beauty appoints Saahil Nayar as CEO

With his appointment, the company is looking to drive their growth momentum.
Swiss Beauty has appointed Saahil Nayar as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Nayar's appointment comes at a time when the brand is experiencing unprecedented growth, with its ARR increasing by 100 Crs within just six months of him joining as the COO. The brand is now ranked as one of the top 5 cosmetics brands in India - digitally.
"We are thrilled to have Saahil Nayar take on the role of CEO," said Amit & Mohit Goyal, the directors of Swiss Beauty. "His leadership as COO over the past year has been pivotal in steering the company towards growth and success. His appointment as CEO comes at a time when the brand is experiencing rapid growth across all key metrics”, they added.
Nayar has been instrumental in Swiss Beauty's growth and has demonstrated his ability to lead the company towards achieving its long-term objectives. With over 15 years of experience in, his vision for the future and his passion for driving growth and success make him the perfect candidate to lead the company into the future.
"On behalf of Swiss Beauty, we want to express our congratulations and excitement for Saahil Nayar as he takes on this new role, we are confident that with his leadership, Swiss Beauty will continue to achieve great things and reach new heights of success." commented the directors Amit & Mohit.
Exploring new avenues, international markets, raise the bar and new categories, one stop FMCG, to be India’s foremost FMCG, thankful to Amit and Mohit Goyal for their relentless support.
"I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at Swiss Beauty," said Saahil Nayar. "As a company, we are exploring new avenues for growth, including new categories, international markets, and I am excited to raise the bar for our brand in not just India but international markets as well. Our goal is to be India's one-stop FMCG, providing high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of our customers."
Nayar also expressed his gratitude towards the directors of Swiss Beauty for their support and leadership. "I am thankful to Amit and Mohit Goyal for their relentless support and for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading Swiss Beauty. Together, we will continue to drive the company's success and growth," he added.