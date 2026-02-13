Swiss Beauty appoints Shalini Kochan as AVP - Marketing

Swiss Beauty, the beauty and cosmetics brand has appointed Shalini Kochan as assistant vice president – marketing. In her new role, she will lead the brand’s marketing mandate. Kochan posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to this appointment, Kochan was with Flipkart, where she served as marketing lead for Flipkart Fashion and Flipkart SPOYL between March 2022 and March 2025. Based in Bengaluru, she led brand marketing, social media and performance marketing charters for the platforms.

Before Flipkart, Kochan spent over three years at Fabindia, holding roles including senior brand manager and manager – brand and marketing. During her tenure, she handled brand strategy, marketing communications, digital initiatives, consumer research, media planning, and strategic partnerships across ATL and BTL activations.

Earlier in her career, Kochan was associated with ELLE and ELLE Decor India, where she was part of the brand solutions and advertising teams across the North and East markets. She has also worked with Marie Claire India and India Today, handling advertising sales, brand solutions and client partnerships.