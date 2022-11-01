Swiss Beauty onboards Saahil Nayar as COO, India & International Business

Saahil was earlier the co-founder and COO at Idam House of Brands
Swiss Beauty,the beauty and cosmetics brands, has announced the appointment of Saahil Nayar as COO, India and International Business starting October 2022. With over 15 years of industry experience, Saahil will be responsible for conceptualizing and driving Swiss Beauty’s strategic roadmap by accelerating its digital footprint whilst also strengthening its retail wing.
Swiss Beauty is aiming to establish itself as an omnichannel business leveraging digital commerce as a strategic growth driver, along with its expansive retail network. Onboarding Saahil Nayar is a strategic move aligned with the brand’s mission of expanding its executive leadership team.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit & Mohit Goyal, MD Swiss Beauty, said, “With Saahil’s wealth of experience, zeal and passion, he has led high-performing consumer-first operations that have not only successfully helped brands amass growth but also strengthen their market presence. With our mutual goal to accelerate Swiss Beauty to the next stage, we are confident that Saahil makes for a perfect fit; thanks to his deep product knowledge and exceptional leadership qualities. We wish him the very best! Upwards and onwards”.
"Saahil Nayar, said, “The aim is to consolidate Swiss Beauty’s leadership position in colour cosmetics. With the ongoing restructuring in its business model directed at establishing an omnichannel business, there’s an increased synergy between digital commerce and retail operations, along with quality and innovation advancements. The primary goal is to help charter Swiss Beauty’s current INR 300 cr business roadmap to INR 500 cr as an immediate milestone along with a larger vision of building an INR 1000 cr powerhouse.”
Prior to his association with Swiss Beauty, Saahil Nayar was the co-founder and COO at Idam House of Brands, wherein he led all front-ended aspects of the business including marketing strategy, new brand launches, product development and growth strategy. Throughout his career trajectory, he has helmed, established, expanded and optimally set up extensive business plans to scale consumer-first businesses such as The Moms Co, Kama Ayurveda and Revlon, to mention a few. Along with this, Saahil has also spearheaded brand marketing communication and New Product Innovation initiatives and set up ecommerce and digital teams for brands.