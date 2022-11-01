Swiss Beauty onboards Saahil Nayar as COO, India & International Business

Prior to his association with Swiss Beauty, Saahil Nayar was the co-founder and COO at Idam House of Brands, wherein he led all front-ended aspects of the business including marketing strategy, new brand launches, product development and growth strategy. Throughout his career trajectory, he has helmed, established, expanded and optimally set up extensive business plans to scale consumer-first businesses such as The Moms Co, Kama Ayurveda and Revlon, to mention a few. Along with this, Saahil has also spearheaded brand marketing communication and New Product Innovation initiatives and set up ecommerce and digital teams for brands.