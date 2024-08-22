Swiss Beauty onboards Vidushi Goyal as chief marketing officer

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "I am thrilled to join Swiss Beauty at such an exciting time. My focus will be on building on what has worked for the brand while evolving and differentiating in this cluttered market space. We will keep the consumer and market segment at the core of everything we do. By leveraging new-age marketing principles, we will continue to build a brand that is loved and a business that is built on strong principles.