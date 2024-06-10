Swiss Beauty's CEO Saahil Nayar exits to begin a new entrepreneurial journey

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In his previous roles, he held key leadership positions at beauty brands, including Bella Vita Organic, The Moms Co., Revlon and Kama Ayurveda.
Saahil Nayar, CEO of the beauty brand Swiss Beauty, has decided to move on to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture to transform India's beauty industry.
Nayar led Swiss Beauty through explosive growth, increasing revenues from 200 to 500 crore in about eighteen months. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the retail landscape led to the brand’s expansion into Tier 1 and 2 cities.
Saahil Nayar said, “I am most excited about making a positive difference in people's lives—whether for consumers or the people I work with. I believe you can only build a great ecosystem by adding value, and I've identified a key missing piece in India's beauty space that I aim to address, by offering a better alternative."
Before Swiss Beauty, Nayar was the co-founder of Bella Vita Organic. His experience includes serving as vice president of bbusiness at Moms Co., digital head at Revlon, and business head at Kama Ayurveda. His extensive experience with some of the beauty brands in the country has equipped him with unparalleled industry insights and expertise.
With fifteen years of experience he has been instrumental in driving growth for India’s major beauty brands, Nayar says the time is right for his next entrepreneurial leap. "The industry trend is changing, and I believe it's the perfect time to catalyse the next transformation. Over the years, I've worked with multiple brands and witnessed their growth trajectories firsthand while learning countless invaluable lessons. I plan to apply these insights to create meaningful change," he added.