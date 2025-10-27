Syed Fazil Bari to head new initiatives at Times Internet

Syed Fazil Bari has joined Times Internet as head of new initiatives, languages, and special projects. He announced the move on LinkedIn.

Advertisment

“My role blends business strategy with creative execution, identifying new market opportunities, driving monetization models, and ensuring seamless delivery of high-impact initiatives. Focused on scaling digital transformation and content diversification, I work closely with cross-functional teams to build sustainable growth engines and strengthen TIL’s leadership in multilingual and culturally relevant media,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Before this move, he spent four years at Financial Express, where he served as business head and vice president across several of the brand’s verticals.

In his two-decade-long career, Bari has also worked with The Economic Times website and The Times Group.