Syed Suhail joins NDTV India as Senior Executive Editor and Primetime Anchor

NDTV India has appointed Syed Suhail as senior executive editor and primetime anchor.

Suhail has over 19 years of experience in television journalism across leading Hindi news channels. Over the course of his career, he has anchored prime-time shows and reported extensively on national and regional issues. At News24, Republic Bharat, News Nation, P7 News and Jain TV, he gained experience in news presentation, field reporting and editorial leadership.

He is known for his focus on issues of public interest and has undertaken ground reporting across several states, including a 100-day journey through Uttar Pradesh covering social, political and economic themes.

At NDTV India, Suhail will anchor the prime-time 9 pm slot and contribute to editorial strategy. His appointment is part of NDTV India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its prime-time programming and engage audiences with news and analysis on issues of national importance.

On joining NDTV India, Suhail said: 'From the start of my career, I have admired NDTV for its credibility and its ‘viewer-first’ approach. To be part of this network is not just a professional honour - it is a responsibility to remain true to the common man and to tell their stories simply, honestly, and with commitment.'

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: 'Suhail is one of Hindi television’s most trusted prime-time voices. He brings not just ratings leadership but also credibility and an instinctive connection with viewers. We are delighted to welcome him to NDTV India as we strengthen our promise of meaningful, people-first journalism for a new India.'