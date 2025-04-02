Sylvia Dutta moves on from Jubilant FoodWorks after 14 years

Sylvia Dutta has resigned as corporate communications lead at Jubilant FoodWorks after 14 years. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dutta has over 16 years of experience in corporate communications, PR, and brand management. In her role at Jubilant FoodWorks, Sylvia Dutta managed corporate communications for brands like Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, and Popeyes across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

She was responsible for strategic planning, media relations, crisis communications, social media management, and online reputation management. She also led campaigns such as the launch of Domino’s 1000th store, the "Flavors of East" campaign, and the "Haath Vadao Vaccine Lagao" initiative.

Dutta joined Jubilant FoodWorks in 2010 as corporate communications manager.