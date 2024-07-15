Symphony elevates Anuj Arora as global chief marketing officer and business head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arora was previously serving as the chief marketing officer.
Anuj Arora, formerly the chief marketing officer at Symphony, has been promoted to the position of global chief marketing officer and business head. He shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Along with his current role as the global brand custodian for Symphony, Arora will now also lead the business for the brand's new range of tabletop (TT) products, with comprehensive responsibilities covering sales, marketing, and P&L management.
Arora began his career at Godrej Consumer and went ahead to work with Reliance Retail, A.W. Faber Castell, Piramal Enterprises and Welspun Group.