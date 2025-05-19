Taboola appoints Shivani Pant as Regional Publisher Director, APAC

Taboola, a global leader in delivering performance at scale beyond search and social, has announced recent growth in partnerships and a new APAC leadership role to support growth in the region.

The APAC region has experienced significant growth for Taboola in advertiser diversification with the launch of new technology platform Realize, and publisher adoption, with new client partnerships signed across Australia, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand. Realize sees Taboola expand beyond its native advertising heritage with an industry-first platform that specialises only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social. It taps into Taboola’s unique data, performance AI, and an increasingly diverse range of inventory and creative formats to achieve performance objectives.

In Australia and New Zealand, Taboola recently announced an extension of its exclusive partnership with Sky News Australia with a five-year commercial agreement, which will see the partnership reach 10 years at the end of the term. In addition, Taboola extended its partnership with New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times with an exclusive, six-year commercial agreement – the longest-ever renewal in Taboola’s ANZ publisher stable.

To steer and augment this continued growth, Taboola has appointed Shivani Pant to the new role of Regional Publisher Director, APAC, based in Sydney.

In the newly created leadership role, Pant will lead the growth and alignment of Taboola’s publisher partnerships across Asia Pacific, a diverse and fast-growing region that plays a pivotal role in the company’s global expansion strategy. This appointment underscores Taboola’s commitment to building a more unified and future-ready publisher organisation in APAC at a time of accelerated growth.

Pant has almost 15 years’ experience in digital media and has spent nearly eight years at Taboola, where she was most recently ANZ Director, Publisher Partnerships. She has built a career that spans some of APAC’s most dynamic markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, China, and India. She has played a central role in securing and expanding long-term partnerships with premium publishers, including Sky News Australia and the Otago Daily Times, helping reinforce Taboola’s position as a key monetisation and technology partner in the region.