Taboola India appoints Harpreet Singh as Country Manager

Taboola, a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, has announced recent growth in partnerships and new local India leadership to support further growth.

Taboola recently partnered with some of the country’s largest digital publishers and advertisers. In February 2025, Taboola launched Realize, a new technology platform purpose-built to help brands grow through performance advertising beyond the limitations of search and social, delivering measurable outcomes at scale.

Further strengthening its presence, Taboola recently signed an exclusive two-year partnership with JioNews, one of India’s leading digital news aggregators. JioNews will integrate Taboola’s suite of content recommendation solutions across its platform, providing advertisers with expanded access to high-intent audiences across business, entertainment, politics, and lifestyle categories.

To support this continued growth, Taboola has appointed Harpreet Singh as Country Manager for India.

Harpreet Singh’s appointment follows Taboola’s recent announcement of a new focus beyond native advertising. After more than a decade pioneering native advertising, Taboola is extending its offering beyond this legacy with the introduction of Realise, an industry-first platform that specialises only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social. As Country Manager, Harpreet will be responsible for overseeing this new focus across India.

Harpreet Singh brings with him over 18 years of experience in the digital and publishing ecosystem. Prior to this role, he led Taboola’s publisher partnerships across India and Southeast Asia, where he played a key role in expanding collaborations with leading publishers including Times Internet, Network18, Jagran New Media, Hindustan Times, and Indian Express. Under his leadership, Taboola became a preferred monetisation partner for major Indian media brands.