Taj Ali Naqvi elevated to SR VP– films and productions at Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Dentsu Creative Isobar

Taj Ali Naqvi has been elevated to senior vice president of Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Dentsu Creative Isobar. Previously, he served as vice president of Films and Production for the Isobar Group and Dentsu Creative Digital at Dentsu for two years.
In his previous role at Isobar and WatConsult, he was the national films head. He joined Isobar in 2016 as a creative producer for films and productions, handling the production for all digital films. He has been a key person leading the films division and production for pan-India clients for six years. His last role at the agency was heading the Isobar Group's film production and film production strategy, after which he was promoted to vice president, leading Dentsu Creative and Dentsu Digital Experience.
Taj holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, and has participated in various art exhibitions as an artist. He completed his Master's in Design in Film and Video Communication from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. He has worked with numerous big banners like YRF and Dibakar Banerjee, and on feature films such as War Chhod Na Yaar, Daddy, Byomkesh Bakshi and lead many international shoot and campaigns.
Taj transitioned to advertising and joined DishTV as senior producer for India and Sri Lanka. He soon shifted to Isobar Mumbai in 2016 as a Creative Producer. He has worked with many marquee clients, including Royal Enfield, Kia Motors, Marks and Spencer, ICICI, SBI, Adidas, Reebok, Max Life Insurance, Amazon Prime, IKEA, TVS, and many more.