Taj Ali Naqvi elevated to SR VP– films and productions at Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Dentsu Creative Isobar

In his previous role at Isobar and WatConsult, he was the national films head. He joined Isobar in 2016 as a creative producer for films and productions, handling the production for all digital films. He has been a key person leading the films division and production for pan-India clients for six years. His last role at the agency was heading the Isobar Group's film production and film production strategy, after which he was promoted to vice president, leading Dentsu Creative and Dentsu Digital Experience.