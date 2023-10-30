Tak Channels' CEO Vivek Gaur resigns

Gaur will continue at the channel until January 18, 2024, according to the company's disclosure to Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Tak Channel's CEO and consultant (senior management personnel), Vivek Gaur, has officially resigned from his position. The network reported this change to SEBI, with Gaur submitting his resignation on October 18 to explore new opportunities.
In a communication to SEBI, Ashish Sabharwal, group head, secretarial & company secretary, confirmed the acceptance of Gaur's resignation.
There's no information about who will become the next CEO of the company.