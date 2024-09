Devargh Mukherjee has joined Zepto, the quick commerce platform, as its senior creative manager. He shared the news in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, Mukherjee worked with Talented.Agency for about a year and half as creative. He has also been associated with Schbang, GrowthGravy, Braveston, and more.

He has more than 5 years of experience in advertisement writing, copywriting, social media marketing and management and over 4 years of experience in graphic designing.