Talentrack onboards Abhishek Chatterjee as managing director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chatterjee will work closely with founder Vineet Bajpai and tech co-founder Manishi Singh.
Talentrack, a premier talent-casting and content marketplace, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Chatterjee as its managing director. With a proven track record in both corporate and creative industries, Abhishek will be entrusted with steering Talentrack into its next phase of growth and innovation.
A seasoned professional, Chatterjee brings with him extensive experience from his previous roles at Oracle and Bajaj Auto. He is an electrical and electronics engineer and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from XIM Bhubaneswar. In a career spanning more than a decade, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to build winning teams and successful businesses.
On his appointment, Chatterjee said, “I am truly honored to step into the role of Managing Director at Talentrack, a platform that I have been proud to contribute to for the past seven years of my career. Talentrack's mission to leverage technology to simplify & enhance the collaboration between artists and opportunities, and to build a first-of-its-kind content-marketplace are things I am deeply passionate about. I look forward to leading our incredible team as we continue to innovate and expand our platform, making it even easier for Filmmakers, Brands, Agencies, Studios and Production Houses to connect with the right talent and create the right content.”
In his capacity as managing director, he will lead the company’s two key verticals: the Content Marketplace, which connects Filmmakers, Brands & Agencies with an ecosystem of content producers & creators; and Talent Casting, which helps discover and recruit performing artists. His role will be pivotal in consolidating Talentrack’s position as a market leader in both areas. He will work closely with founder Vineet Bajpai and tech co-founder Manishi Singh, ensuring seamless alignment with the company’s strategic goals. In addition to overseeing operations, he will spearhead the management of Talentrack’s Mumbai and Delhi offices.
“What started as a Talent-Casting platform for Bollywood has now evolved into what we call the 4Cs Model - Casting, Creators, Content, and Campaigns. While Casting of Actors, Models, Singers, Influencers etc. remains a central offering, Talentrack is now emerging as a comprehensive content-solutions marketplace. We offer Any Speed, Any Budget, Any Location content to brands, agencies, and production houses through our vast aggregation of content creators and producers. At this growth juncture, Abhishek's exemplary leadership will play a pivotal role,” said Vineet Bajpai, founder, Talentrack.