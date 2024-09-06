Talentrack onboards Abhishek Chatterjee as managing director

On his appointment, Chatterjee said, “I am truly honored to step into the role of Managing Director at Talentrack, a platform that I have been proud to contribute to for the past seven years of my career. Talentrack's mission to leverage technology to simplify & enhance the collaboration between artists and opportunities, and to build a first-of-its-kind content-marketplace are things I am deeply passionate about. I look forward to leading our incredible team as we continue to innovate and expand our platform, making it even easier for Filmmakers, Brands, Agencies, Studios and Production Houses to connect with the right talent and create the right content.”