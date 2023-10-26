Talod Foods appoints Samit Shah as Chief Operating Officer

Previously, Samit Shah has also worked with Radio Mirchi as the head of marketing.
Talod Food Products has appointed Samit Shah as its chief operating officer, effective from October 16, 2023. Samit Shah brings over 21 years of extensive experience in sales marketing, business strategies and business growth , brand solutions, experiential marketing, and more. His impressive journey includes his most recent role as vice president and regional director of Impact Properties (Activation, Events, Sponsorships) & Digital Business at Radio Mirchi (ENIL) for the West and South India Regions.
Samit Shah's journey started with Radio Mirchi as the head of marketing, and he quickly climbed the ladder. Prior to his role at Radio Mirchi, he also contributed his expertise as a team lead in trade marketing and operations at Coca Cola India and he started his career with One Advertising Services as a senior executive client servicing post his MBA.
Shah's 'Business Growth' strategy aligns perfectly with Talod Foods' commitment to innovation and excellence. His strategic thinking, exceptional leadership, and extensive experience are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success in the competitive food industry. Talod Foods, and the company looks forward to leveraging his expertise to continue delivering exceptional products and experiences to its customers.