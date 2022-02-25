Taneira appoints Ambuj Narayan as its CEO

Speaking on his new role, Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this young, dynamic brand – Taneira who has been committed to bring the best of India’s authentic weaves and crafts from across the country to present contemporary ensembles for the modern Indian women. The brand has been working closely with the rural karigars to upskill them, build exceptional quality products and has made its mark within a short span of time. I look forward to lead the strategic thinking and strengthen the brand value proposition, making Taneira the most loved women’s ethnic-wear brand in the country.”