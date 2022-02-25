Taneira appoints Ambuj Narayan as its CEO

He will spearhead the brand’s journey to drive growth exponentially, thereby solidifying Taneira as the key industry leader in the ethnic apparel segment.
Taneira - the women’s ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA Group Company has announced the appointment of Mr. Ambuj Narayan as the Chief Executive Officer. Narayan will spearhead the brand’s journey to drive growth exponentially, thereby solidifying Taneira as the key industry leader in the ethnic apparel segment.
A Physics (Hons) graduate from Delhi University, Narayan has completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies in 1996 and Certificate of Business Excellence from University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business in 2017. With rich experience of over 25 years in sales and operations across retail and consumer durables industries, he has been associated with the top companies like Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, Whirlpool and BPL. Throughout his career, Narayan has led and achieved significant business turnarounds and driven several businesses into profitable entities through sustainable practices.
Taneira was launched in 2017 to bring about innovation in the women’s ethnic wear category, which is still largely unorganized, through differentiated designs from over 65 clusters in India at a very high quality, and an unmatched retail experience unlike any other.
Speaking on his new role, Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this young, dynamic brand – Taneira who has been committed to bring the best of India’s authentic weaves and crafts from across the country to present contemporary ensembles for the modern Indian women. The brand has been working closely with the rural karigars to upskill them, build exceptional quality products and has made its mark within a short span of time. I look forward to lead the strategic thinking and strengthen the brand value proposition, making Taneira the most loved women’s ethnic-wear brand in the country.”
The business began with the launch of sarees and has now gradually expanded to festive & bridal lehengas, dress materials, ready-to-wear blouses, salwar and kurtas, stoles and dupattas.