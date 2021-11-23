Taneira appoints Shalini Gupta as General Manager

Speaking on her new role, Shalini Gupta, general manager, Taneira said, “Over the past few years, Taneira has brought the best Indian weaves under one roof for the progressive Indian women and has also supported the weaver community from across the country. The brand has won the hearts of many customers in a short period of time, and is now poised to scale up exponentially. I look forward to playing a role in making Taneira the most loved brand for women’s ethnic wear in India”.