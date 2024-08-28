Tania Thanda joins Signify as its global marketing manager

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In her new role, Thanda will be managing the public segment which includes cities, transportation, and sports.
Signify appoints Tania Thanda as its global marketing manager for the public segment which includes cities, transportation and sports. Prior to this, she was working as marketing manager for datacentre AI network edge.
Thanda took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
In her new position, Tania Thanda will lead strategic marketing efforts to develop smarter, safer, and more sustainable environments globally.