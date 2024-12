Tanisha Sharma joins Havas Creative Network as executive vice president (EVP). Prior to this role, Sharma was working at FCB India as senior vice president.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sharma has over 19 years of working experience. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Rediffusion Y&R, JWT, Viacom 18 Media, Royal Enfield, and Dentsu Impact.