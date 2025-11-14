Tanvi Gangwar joins Licious as associate director – PR & communications

Licious has appointed Tanvi Gangwar as associate director – PR & communications. She steps into the role with more than 13 years of experience across consumer brands, start-ups, and digital-led organisations.

Gangwar announced the move on LinkedIn, stating: "Happy to share that I've started a new chapter at Licious as associate director - PR & communications. Ready to roll up my sleeves and amplify India's most loved meat brand, which has redefined how India buys meat and seafood!"

Before joining Licious, Gangwar served as head – corporate communications, CSR and external affairs at Epigamia, where she led corporate reputation, stakeholder outreach, external PR, and communication strategy.

She previously held roles at Orient Electric, leading corporate communications and crisis management, and at Unacademy, where she headed media operations and influencer-driven content initiatives. Earlier stints include Madison PR, DRUMS Food (Epigamia), and Text100, giving her a wide base across brand marketing, media relations, and digital communication.