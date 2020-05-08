Tanya Chaitanya moves on from Femina magazine, joins Reliance as the chief content officer

She was the magazine's editor and chief community officer.
Tanya Chaitanya has joined Relinace as chief content officer, digital and diversity initiatives. Her main responsibilities include building digital communities, harnessing inclusivity and enabling online platforms to truly empower.
Before this, she was the editor and chief community officer at Femina magazine till April 2020. She had a long stint of 13 years at Femina.
She has previously worked with Cosmopolitan magazine, Bombay Times, and BBC Worldwide in a career spanning 20 years.