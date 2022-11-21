Tarandeep Singh Sekhon joins BOUNCE Inc India as Chief Business Officer

He will be responsible for sales, marketing and strategic development for BOUNCE in the country.
Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, former marketing director for KidZania India, has joined the BOUNCE Inc team - World Leaders in Freestyle Sports as the Chief Business Officer for India.
Tarandeep with over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry is now all set to drive business growth at BOUNCE and bring his expertise to strengthen the brand in India. He will be responsible for sales, marketing and strategic development for BOUNCE in the country.
Having a successful stint of 7 years at KidZania, Tarandeep was responsible for building brand affinity and driving footfalls to its centers. Prior to KidZania, he led the marketing mandate for EsselWorld, Water Kingdom, and Fame Cinemas.