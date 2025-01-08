Tarandeep Singh Sekhon rejoins KidZania as Chief Business Officer

KidZania announced the appointment of Tarandeep Singh Sekhon as its chief business officer (CBO). In this role, he will lead brand partnerships, sales, and marketing. After a brief stint in the sports and entertainment industry he has returned to KidZania.

Advertisment

He brings over two decades of experience in the leisure and entertainment industry, with expertise in experiential marketing and strategic brand partnerships.

Sekhon previously served as marketing director at KidZania. Reflecting on his new role, Sekhon said, “I’m thrilled to return to KidZania in a new leadership capacity at a pivotal time in the brand’s journey. With a clear vision for growth, I look forward to collaborating with our partners to unlock fresh opportunities, drive innovation in strategic partnerships and sales, and solidify KidZania’s position as a leading global brand. Our mission remains clear: to be the preferred edutainment destination in each market and continue to create impactful experiences for children, families, and brands, while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and long-term value creation.”