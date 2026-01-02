Tarun Garg takes over as Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has appointed Tarun Garg as its managing director and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2026, marking the first time in the company’s 29-year presence in India that an Indian executive will lead the automaker.

Garg, who has over 32 years of experience in the automotive sector, takes charge at a time when Hyundai is entering a new phase of growth in the Indian market. He has previously led key functions at HMIL, including sales, service and marketing, before serving as whole-time director and chief operating officer.



Commenting on his appointment, Tarun Garg said, “India’s automotive industry is at an exciting inflection point, driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving customer aspirations. I am honoured to lead Hyundai Motor India at this defining moment. My vision is to build on our strong foundation, accelerate HMIL’s transformation towards sustainable growth and technological leadership, and reinforce our commitment to ‘Make in India’ while positioning HMIL as a global export hub.”

Under Garg’s leadership, HMIL plans to sharpen its focus on future-ready mobility, customer experience and localisation. The company has outlined an investment roadmap of ₹45,000 crore through FY2030, aimed at expanding electric and hybrid offerings, connected technologies and strengthening India’s role as a manufacturing and export hub.

HMIL said Garg’s tenure has coincided with several milestones, including record sales over three consecutive years, improved profitability and the company’s IPO in 2024. He has also been associated with initiatives such as ‘Samarth by Hyundai’, which focuses on accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Before joining Hyundai, Garg held senior leadership roles at Maruti Suzuki India, where he rose to executive director, handling marketing, logistics, parts and accessories. He is a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow.

Hyundai said the leadership transition reflects the growing strategic importance of India within the group’s global operations, as the company looks to scale manufacturing, exports and new mobility solutions from the country.