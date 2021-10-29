Tarun Katial announces his venture- EVE WORLD

Speaking about the idea, Tarun Katial, CEO & Founder, EVE WORLD shared, “The world around us has been traditionally built keeping in mind men as average users. My co-founders Aparna Acharekar and Rajneel Kumar shared this vision and purpose for a while and we decided to come together - to innovate keeping women at the center of our universe. EVE WORLD will enable, and empower women to achieve what they want in an environment that furthers their aspirations. We want to become a platform that gives women true freedom online, for them to create and consume content, have meaningful conversations, share opinions, thoughts, and build social connections that will help them grow and develop. For this, we are glad to have the support of Jungle Ventures - Amit Anand and Rishab Malik in bringing this vision alive.”