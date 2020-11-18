Tarun Katial resigns as CEO of ZEE5…

A company spokesperson said, “We wish to confirm that Tarun Katial has tendered his resignation, as CEO, ZEE5 India. We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. Under his able leadership, in a very short span of time, ZEE5 has emerged as India’s largest ConTech brand, delivering seamless, superlative content across different consumer touch-points, backed with cutting edge technology. His rich experience and expertise have been invaluable in building a robust digital platform. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours.