Tarun Katial resigns as CEO of ZEE5…

… After a four-year stint with the OTT brand he had joined in 2016.
Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 has resigned after four years; he had joined the OTT platform in November 2016 and during his tenure, not only did he steer the platform but was instrumental in conceptualising the brand’s home-grown short video app 'HiPi’ among other things.
A company spokesperson said, “We wish to confirm that Tarun Katial has tendered his resignation, as CEO, ZEE5 India. We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. Under his able leadership, in a very short span of time, ZEE5 has emerged as India’s largest ConTech brand, delivering seamless, superlative content across different consumer touch-points, backed with cutting edge technology. His rich experience and expertise have been invaluable in building a robust digital platform. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours.
In line with our recently announced strategic restructuring of the organisation, Amit Goenka as the President - Digital Businesses & Platforms will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms.”
In a career spanning over three decades, Katial has worked at companies such as Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), BIG FM, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Star TV Network, Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy), Enterprise Nexus Lowe.