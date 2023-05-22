Tarun Rai moves on from Wunderman Thompson

Tarun has skillfully and successfully navigated the company through many changes in the industry over three decades. Commenting on his career, Tarun said: “I owe my career to Wunderman Thompson which provided me innumerable opportunities to grow. Over these years I have so many leaders of Wunderman Thompson and WPP to thank for placing their trust in me. It was an honor to lead exceptional teams in my different roles. Excellent professionals who made my job both easy and enjoyable. I am also indebted to all our clients who I have worked with over the last three decades, for their friendship and support. We partnered them in building some of the most powerful brands in the country. It has been an incredible journey – exciting, fulfilling and rewarding.”