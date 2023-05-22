Tarun Rai moves on from Wunderman Thompson

Rai joined the company as a young Account Executive in 1988.
After an impressive 30 years in advertising in India, Tarun Rai, Executive Director Strategic Initiatives at Wunderman Thompson APAC is retiring.
In his long career in advertising, Tarun has performed many roles at Wunderman Thompson. Joining the company as a young Account Executive in 1988, Tarun rose quickly through the ranks to step into a Managing Partner position at JWT by 2002. After a stint in Media following this, Tarun returned to JWT as Group CEO, South Asia – growing the agency by diversifying the organization’s capabilities, resulting in stronger collaboration between agency and clients and the onboarding of great national and international brands. After leading the merger between Wunderman and JWT, Tarun was appointed Chairman and Group CEO for South Asia and began to help steer the organisation through the pandemic.
At the beginning of last year, Tarun stepped into the role of executive director of strategic initatives across the APAC region.
Tarun has skillfully and successfully navigated the company through many changes in the industry over three decades. Commenting on his career, Tarun said: “I owe my career to Wunderman Thompson which provided me innumerable opportunities to grow. Over these years I have so many leaders of Wunderman Thompson and WPP to thank for placing their trust in me. It was an honor to lead exceptional teams in my different roles. Excellent professionals who made my job both easy and enjoyable. I am also indebted to all our clients who I have worked with over the last three decades, for their friendship and support. We partnered them in building some of the most powerful brands in the country. It has been an incredible journey – exciting, fulfilling and rewarding.”
“We would like to thank Tarun for his leadership and contribution to Wunderman Thompson and the industry over the past thirty years. His leadership in India helped pave the way for great success for our agencies and we wish him a happy retirement” added Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International, Wunderman Thompson.