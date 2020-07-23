Tata AIA appoints Naveen Tahilyani as CEO and MD

Rishi is currently chief executive officer and managing director of Tata AIA in India. During his tenure as Managing Director, the company posted a strong and profitable growth. Rishi played a key role in reimagining Agency with a focus on Agency acceleration and long term Agency growth, launching it digitally, scaling up the multi-distribution approach by expanding to HDFC branch banking and kicking off the partnership with Central Bank of India as well as strengthening the distributor’s digital capabilities. Under Rishi’s leadership, Tata AIA is one of the fastest growing Companies in the Insurance with significant market share. Tata AIA won the AIA Most Outstanding Country Award, consecutively for the last two years and the fourth time consecutively AON Best Employer with 87% employee engagement.

Tata Sons and AIA Group are confident that the growth momentum in Tata AIA will continue under the strong and capable leadership of Naveen.