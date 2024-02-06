Tata AIA Life Insurance appoints Venkatachalam H. as new CEO and MD

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Venkatachalam will take over from current CEO and MD, Naveen Tahilyani.
Tata AIA Life Insurance, announced today that its board has appointed Venkatachalam H. as the new chief executive officer and MD, subject to regulatory approval from IRDAI. Venkatachalam H. will take over from current CEO and MD, Naveen Tahilyani who moves to another role in the Tata Group and has been elevated as a non-executive director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company.
Venkatachalam has over 27 years of experience spanning life insurance, asset management and custodial services. According to the release, he has expertise in sales & distribution, strategy, business and process development and key account management.
Venkatachalam joined Tata AIA in 2016 and was president and chief distribution officer in his previous role. He has led several initiatives in areas such as marketing, strategy, analytics, and direct digital business.
Naveen's leadership spearheaded the transformation of Tata AIA into a digitally enabled multi-channel business. The release states that under Naveen’s leadership, it has risen to become the number 3 company on retail-weighted new business premiums and is ranked number 1 in retail sum assured among private sector life insurers.