Tata AutoComp Systems appoints Manoj Kolhatkar as MD & CEO

Tata AutoComp Systems (TACO) has appointed Manoj Kolhatkar as managing director and CEO. Kolhatkar is a Tata veteran and has spent about 22 years in the Tata Group across Tata Motors and TACO and brings with him a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. He joins TACO from the ANAND Group, where he served over the last 13 years as the managing director of Gabriel India and later also as Group co-COO, overseeing critical corporate functions and spearheading multiple joint ventures.

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Goel, chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Manoj Kolhatkar to the Tata AutoComp family. His extensive industry knowledge, visionary leadership, and track record of driving transformative growth align perfectly with Tata AutoComp’s mission to innovate and excel. As we navigate an exciting phase of expansion and diversification, Manoj’s strategic acumen and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly propel us to new heights.”

Expressing his gratitude and vision, Manoj Kolhatkar said: “I am deeply privileged to join Tata AutoComp Systems as managing director and CEO. TACO has established itself as a trailblazer in the automotive industry, and I am excited to lead the organization in its next phase of innovation and global expansion. Together with our talented team and valued partners, we will strive to deliver transformative solutions, strengthen our foothold in diversified industries, and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. I am committed to upholding TACO’s legacy of excellence while shaping a future of growth and opportunity.”