Tata CLiQ Luxury appoints Almona Bhatia as Chief Strategy Officer

Commenting on this appointment, KRS Jamwal, executive director, Tata Industries said, “Tata CliQ Luxury, India’s first and leading luxury platform - is building a unique proposition around “Slow Commerce”. In a world that is fast, fleeting and sale-frenzied - our talented team is working on building a customer experience that is delightfully luxurious, thoughtful, tranquil and timely. Almona is the right person to drive our strategic roadmap in that direction, and we are confident that she will build on our existing global luxury partnerships, as well as drive the unique Indiluxe business, to their full potential.”