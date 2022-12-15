Tata Cliq’s CEO Vikas Purohit quits

Vikas Purohit was associated with Paytm, Amazon India, Tommy Hilfiger, Reliance Brands and Madura Garments.
Tata Cliq's chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Purohit has resigned from the company. He made this announcement via Linkedin.
Purohit is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and has vast experience in the ecommerce and fashion retail market.
He had joined Tata Cliq in November 2016. Prior to this role, he was associated with Paytm, Amazon India, Tommy Hilfiger, Reliance Brands and Madura Garments.
He made the post with a caption “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” and thanked all his mentors at Tata Group, board members of Tata CLiQ, brand partners, agencies and colleagues.