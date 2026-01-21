Tata Communications names Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD & CEO

Tata Communications has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as managing director and chief executive officer designate.

Lakshminarayanan brings over three decades of international management experience across multinational companies, B2B start-ups and Indian enterprises. Most recently, he served as managing director and group vice president for ServiceNow India and SAARC, where he was responsible for driving market growth in the region.

Prior to ServiceNow, he was CEO of Airtel Business in India and earlier led Airtel’s enterprise business unit. During his tenure, the enterprise unit received the chairman’s Award for Best Business Unit in FY23 and recorded growth over a three-year period, alongside gains in market share.

Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Guindy Engineering College, Chennai. He has previously served on the NASSCOM executive council and the FICCI council, and is a founding member of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.

N. G. Subramaniam, chairman, Tata Communications, comments: "We are pleased to announce the selection of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the managing director and CEO – Designate after a rigorous selection process followed by the NRC. Ganesh’s experience with global businesses, automation, AI, digital transformation, enterprise relationships and large deals will complement Tata Communications’ strategies and augurs well to the growth momentum demonstrated by the company"

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan said: “I thank the Board for its trust in me. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve an institution with such a strong legacy. Together with our leadership teams, I look forward to further building on our customer-centric culture, investing in our people, and executing our strategy with continued focus and discipline”

Upon receiving the required regulatory approvals, the board will formally appoint Lakshminarayanan as managing director and CEO of Tata Communications.