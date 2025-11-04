Tata Consumer Products announces leadership changes; appoints Sharat Verma as President – Packaged Beverages, India & SA

Tata Consumer Products has announced senior leadership changes in its packaged beverages business. Sharat Verma, currently SVP and general manager – fabric care at P&G for India, Middle East and Africa – has been appointed as president – packaged beverages, India & South Asia (including Organic India).

Advertisment

His appointment will be effective December 1, 2025.

This follows the resignation of Puneet Das, president – packaged beverages, India & South Asia (including Organic India), effective November 3, 2025.

Verma has spent over two decades at P&G across India, ASEAN, China and Middle East. He has led brands such as Ariel, Tide, Gillette, Oral-B and Olay.

Tata Consumer Products has also confirmed that Prashant Parameswaran has resigned as president – Soulfull business, citing personal reasons. His exit is effective December 15, 2025.