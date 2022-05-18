Tata Consumer Products appoints Monica Jain as Senior VP and GM – US Business

In her new role, Monica will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the US.
Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has announced the appointment of Monica Jain as Senior VP and GM – US Business. The announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to strengthen and grow its business in the US, which is a key international market for the Company.
In her new role, Monica will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the US. This includes developing and executing a growth roadmap for the company as well as enhancing operational excellence. Monica will be based in Montvale, NJ and report to Gharry Eccles – President, International Business.
Monica comes with nearly two decades of experience, having joined Tata Consumer Products from Mars Wrigley where she served as VP – Sales, Small Format, leading the $1.0+ billion Drug & Value channels. Prior to this, she worked in a number of leadership roles at Mars Wrigley and has also worked with companies such as Booz & Company and IBM. Monica has a proven track record, across geographies and functions, for driving strategic transformation, and leading businesses to accelerate quality growth through strong collaboration and breakthrough thinking.
Monica holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management and Marketing from MIT and the London School of Economics and earned her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.