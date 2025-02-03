Tata Consumer Products appoints Rajesh Gopal as Global Chief Digital Officer

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Gopal as global chief digital officer.

Gopal brings over 22 years of extensive experience in leading digital strategy & driving large scale technology transformation initiatives. His earlier role was with Kimberly-Clark as regional chief information officer – APAC and GCC head. Prior to this he held key leadership positions in the Digital function at ITC, L'Oréal, and Unilever.

On the new appointment, Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products said “We are happy to welcome Rajesh to Tata Consumer Products. I am confident his leadership will further propel our digital agenda in line with our growth & transformation journey towards becoming a premier global FMCG company. We like to thank Swaminathan TV for his leadership in establishing and driving the Digital Transformation agenda for Tata Consumer Products. During his tenure, Tata Consumer Products achieved several milestones, unlocking the power of digital across the value chain. We are delighted that he has been identified for a move within the Tata Group to lead a new business within Tata Motors and wish him the very best.”