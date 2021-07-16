Tata Croma’s Ritesh Ghosal calls it quits

Yesterday i called time on Croma after an incredibly eventful six and a half years stint. met some wonderful people, built a fabulous team, made some life-long friends, learnt some life-lessons...and we also built the brand and business. Reason: my personal desire to relocate to my home-base Gurgaon, ennui setting in after 6 years of doing the same thing and lack of interest in the alternative assignment offered. 90 days of seeing through open projects and I will be a free man. What next?