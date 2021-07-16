Tata Croma’s Ritesh Ghosal calls it quits

The chief of marketing and business development moves on after six and a half years at the consumer electronics retail chain.
Ritesh Ghosal, Tata Croma’s chief of marketing and business development has quit. He announced this move through a LinkedIn post where he wrote:
Yesterday i called time on Croma after an incredibly eventful six and a half years stint. met some wonderful people, built a fabulous team, made some life-long friends, learnt some life-lessons...and we also built the brand and business. Reason: my personal desire to relocate to my home-base Gurgaon, ennui setting in after 6 years of doing the same thing and lack of interest in the alternative assignment offered. 90 days of seeing through open projects and I will be a free man. What next?
He had joined the Tata consumer electronics retail chain in March 2015. In a career spanning over 25 years, he has worked at organisations such as Raymond, Tata Teleservices, Millward Brown, Coca Cola India, Reckitt (then Reckitt Benckiser), IMRB, and Lintas.