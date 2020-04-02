Tata Digital appoints Mihir Kulkarni as Head, Marketing

Prior to this, he was working with Bounce.
Tata Digital has recently appointed Mihir Kulkarni as its new marketing head. Prior to joining Tata, Mihir headed the marketing role at Bounce, a Bengaluru based mobility solution provider, which provides bikes on rent. Mihir worked with Bounce for a period of 3 months. Mihir has also worked with brands like Pepperfry and Star India in the past. Mihir started his career as a software engineer with IBM Global Services. He is a graduate from IIM, Calcutta.