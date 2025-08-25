Tata Digital appoints Sajith Sivanandan as CEO

Sajith Sivanandan has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Tata Digital, effective September 1, as reported by The Economic Times.

Advertisment

Sivanandan, who was previously president of Jio Mobile Digital Services, has also held leadership positions at Google, where he drove payments and the Next Billion Users initiative, and at Disney+ Hotstar, where he led business operations.

His appointment comes after a phase of leadership restructuring at Tata Digital, which had been operating under a management council reporting to group chairman N Chandrasekaran. Sivanandan will be responsible for driving Tata Digital’s growth across e-commerce, quick commerce, and digital services, sectors marked by intense competition from Reliance, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto.