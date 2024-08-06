Tata Digital appoints Yashwant Kumar as vice president of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this he was associated with Ola Electric Mobility as senior director-charging.
Yashwant Kumar has been promoted as the vice president of marketing at Tata Digital.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations like GenY Labs, GenY Medium, and Procter and Gamble.