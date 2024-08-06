By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Tata Digital appoints Yashwant Kumar as vice president of marketing

Prior to this he was associated with Ola Electric Mobility as senior director-charging.

Yashwant Kumar has been promoted as the vice president of marketing at Tata Digital.

Kumar has been in the company since the past 2 years, he joined as senior director-head of customer retention, merchandising, and ecommerce sale events. Prior to this he was associated with Ola Electric Mobility as senior director-charging.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations like GenY Labs, GenY Medium, and Procter and Gamble.

Yashwant KumarTata Digital