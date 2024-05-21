Tata Digital CEO Naveen Tahilyani revamps Tata Neu's executive team

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Abhimanyu Lal will lead as chief marketing officer, Gaurav Motwani joins as the new chief product officer, and Hardeep Singh Guru will be the chief financial officer.
Tata Digital’s newly appointed chief executive, Naveen Tahilyani, has overhauled the executive lineup for the Neu super app in response to the recent exit of multiple senior executives, as reported by The Economic Times.
In significant developments, Abhimanyu Lal will lead as chief marketing officer for the company, while Pavan Bargal takes charge as the head of supply chain. Gaurav Motani assumes the role of chief product officer, and Hardeep Singh Guru takes on the responsibilities of chief financial officer.
Seshadri Narsimhan now serves as chief business officer overseeing key verticals such as grocery, health, fashion, and new growth initiatives.
The updated organisational structure comes into effect as of May 20. According to the new CEO, the executive team's configuration will remain dynamic, adapting as "we fine-tune our strategy and operating model."
An old report from ET also confirms the departures of senior executives Bhanu Pathak, Shoumyan Biswas, and Gaurav Porwal.