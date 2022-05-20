Tata Digital elevates Sougata Sengupta as Associate Director - Marketing

Prior to this, he was responsible for User Acquisition & Performance Marketing.
Tata Digital has recently elevated Sougata Sengupta as associate director of marketing. He joined the company in Jan 2021 and was looking after user acquisition & growth strategy for the Tata Neu and was spearheading various MarTech projects for the app.
Sengupta is a professional with more than 15 years of marketing experience across the digital ecosystem. In the past, he has also worked with MultiLiving Technologies as general manager of marketing for around a year. He also had prior stints with Times Internet, Jabong.com, MakeMyTrip, and OgilvyOne.